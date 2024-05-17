Sudan refutes denying US envoy visa claims

KHARTOUM – SUDAN has vehemently dismissed claims that it denied the United States (US) Special Envoy for Sudan visa to enter into the country, Tom Perriello.

The US State Department had appointed Perriello as its special envoy for Sudan assigned to lead US’ efforts in resolving the ongoing conflict between rival militant groups of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Local media alleged Sudan’s embassy in the United States denied the US envoy visa to come to the north African country, a claim which was dismissed by the Sudanese foreign affairs ministry as “baseless”, “untrue” and “unfounded”.

“The Sudanese embassy in Washington or any other capital did not receive a request from Mr. Perriello for an entry visa,” reads a statement from the Sudanese foreign affairs ministry.

Perriello is reportedly set to meet with a Sudanese civil group at the Ugandan capital Kampala sometime this week, but local media claimed the Sudanese government denied him the visa.

– CAJ News