Kenya floods worsens cholera cases

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA is experiencing heavy flooding that has resulted in the cholera outbreak with more than 100 people diagnosed with the disease.

The country’s ministry of health inconjunction with Kenya Red Cross are working to ensure their teams have embarked on medical outreach programs that are aimed at controlling the spread of waterborne diseases while combating cholera outbreaks.

According to the ministry of interior and national stated that three counties heavily impacted by cholera and waterborne diseases comprise Nyeri, Tana River and Marsabit.

“Thirty public health officials have also been deployed for a risk assessment of all 167 internally displaced camps and evaluation of nutrition as well as safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) points,” the statement reads.

To date, 291 people have so far died as a result of floods, cholera and other related water borne diseases.

“There is a need for more food, medical kits and non-food items for affected counties, and search and rescue operations are still ongoing, including in the counties of Narok, West Pokot, Nyeri, Siaya and Kirinyaga,” stated.

– CAJ News