Zambesi Gold launches mineral-backed crypto token

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE mining company, Zambesi Gold (ZGD) has introduced a gold and asset-backed crypto token pledging to blend the security of tangible assets with the advantages of digital investment.

ZGD said it distinguishes itself in the competitive landscape of gold and asset-backed tokens by securing its value through existing gold reserves and ongoing gold mining activities.

This dual backing offers to fortify the token’s market position and establish a dependable foundation for potential growth.

South African-located ZGD, through the strategic acquisition of shallow reef reserves and exploration of additional mining opportunities, has positioned itself to extract gold at significantly reduced costs.

This strategy ensures token holders a substantial return, as gold is produced at production costs rather than prevailing market rates.

“Gold is not called a precious metal for nothing. It’s got soul,” said Koos van Straaten, Chief Executive Officer of ZGD.

ZGD was initially launched two years ago on Bitmart exchange, marking a significant milestone in the project’s journey.

Since then, the token has garnered attention and recognition for its unique approach to combining the timeless value of gold with the innovation of crypto currency.

The launch of ZGD is said to present a unique opportunity for investors to engage with a digital asset that mirrors the inherent value of gold and leverages the continuous production from the company’s mining endeavors.

– CAJ News