Lotto and Lotto Plus Wednesday 22 May 2023

Lotto and Lotto Plus Prediction and Results: Wednesday 22 May 2023. Stay updated with the latest Lotto and Lotto Plus results right after they are drawn, ensuring you can confidently check your tickets without delay.

Lotto:

Lotto Plus 1:

Lotto Plus 2:

Estimated Jackpots for Lotto and Lotto Plus Prediction and Results: Wednesday 22 May 2023

Lotto: R3 million

Lotto Plus 1: R5 million

Lotto Plus 2: R9 million

Lotto Results for Wednesday 22 May 2023

While every effort has been made to maintain accuracy, please note that The Citizen cannot be held responsible for any errors in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results. We recommend verifying the numbers on the official National Lottery website for confirmation.

The winning numbers for Lotto will be displayed below shortly after the draw, typically within 10 minutes. Kindly refresh the page to view the updated results.

For more comprehensive information and to verify the PowerBall results, please visit the official National Lottery website.

Ticket Sales Closing Time:

Sales of lottery tickets close at 8:30 PM on the day of the draw, which takes place at 9 PM. Please note that terms and conditions may vary for different service outlets. For detailed information, visit www.nationallottery.co.za.

You can access historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws on the National Lottery website.

Cost of Playing Lotto:

Each entry for Lotto costs R5 per board, including VAT, while Lotto Plus requires an additional R2.50 per board. Additionally, selected banking apps offer the option to play PowerBall (terms and conditions apply).

For a comprehensive guide on how to play, visit www.nationallottery.co.za and navigate to the How to Play section.

Lotto and Lotto Plus Prediction

Hot Numbers: 18, 35, 4, 9, 21

These numbers have appeared frequently in recent draws, indicating a higher probability of being drawn again soon. Players often refer to them as “hot numbers” because of their consistent appearance in winning combinations.

Cold Numbers: 20, 8, 3, 6, 11

These numbers have been drawn less frequently in recent draws, suggesting a lower likelihood of being drawn in upcoming draws. Players commonly label them as “cold numbers” due to their infrequent appearance in winning combinations.