Death toll in Kenya floods nears 300

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – AN estimated 291 people have been killed after heavy rains and floods that have pummeled Kenya from March.

At least 188 are injured, 75 missing and 278 380 people (55 676 families) have been displaced, according to the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC).

No less than 11 311 livestock have been lost, 47 578 acres of croplands and 67 roads damaged.

Some 1 023 small businesses and 129 schools have also been affected as of 15 May, according to the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS).

A total of 178 displacement sites are active, accommodating 71 704 people.

The crisis has sparked a gender-based violence (GBV) predicament.

Overall, 15 cases of GBV have been reported in three counties (11 in Nairobi, two in Turkana, and two in Baringo).

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations are ongoing, including in Narok, West Pokot, Nyeri, Siaya and Kirinyaga counties.

“There is a need for more food, medical kits, and non-food items for affected counties,” a humanitarian spokesperson said.

Continued heavy rainfall is likely over the Central Highlands, including Nairobi, Western Kenya, parts of Northwestern Kenya, Lake Victoria Basin, parts of Southeastern and Rift Valley regions.

Flooding and heavy rains are attributed to climate change.

– CAJ News