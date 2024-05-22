Software problem impacts OR Tambo operations

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE “software issue” that has disrupted OR Tambo International Airport’s baggage processing system is forecast to continue over the upcoming days.

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) raised the issue on Tuesday at the continent’s busiest airport.

This issue is reportedly affecting a domestic terminal.

ACSA has confirmed that baggage is still being processed, albeit manually.

It is unclear how long the issue will last.

However, a security think-tank warned of slower check-ins, baggage retrievals, and security procedures as well as flight delays and cancellations as possible.

“Residual disruptions are possible once the issue is resolved as technicians work to clear any backlog,” an expert said.

ACSA said its information technology network technicians were working on the issue.

“However, until a solution is implemented, we anticipate a delay in baggage processing,” the airports company stated.

It has apologised to clients.

– CAJ News