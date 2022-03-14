Bourse growth doubles Botswana’s economic recovery

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – TRADING activity at the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) has more than doubled over the past year as the economy recovers from COVID-19’s impact.

For the period January 1 to February 28 this year, trade increased by 130,7 percent from the corresponding period in 2021.

As at the end of February 2022, a total equity turnover of P156,9 million was recorded from traded volumes of 44,2 million shares.

During the corresponding period in 2021, a total equity turnover of P68 million and a total volume of 55,5 million shares traded were recorded.

The top three traded companies during the period under review were Chobe (P48,2 million), Sefalana (P44,5 million) and Letshego (P33,6 million).

The total turnover from these companies accounted for 80,5 percent of total equity turnover, with Chobe accounting for 30,7 percent of total equity turnover.

In comparison to the same period in 2021, the top three traded companies accounted for 69,7 percent of total equity turnover, with the leading counter Letshego, accounting for 40,5 percent of total equity turnover.

Local companies have contributed 70,9 percent to total equity turnover or P111,3 million while local individuals contributed 7,3 percent during this period or P11,5 million to total equity turnover.

Foreign companies contributed 20 percent while foreign individuals contributed 1,7 percent to total equity turnover respectively.

– CAJ News