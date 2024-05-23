Rosatom announces the results of the 7th “Atoms Empowering Africa” online video competition

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN a remarkable display of ingenuity and passion for nuclear energy, Rosatom has concluded its 7th annual online video competition.

This event has become a cornerstone in encouraging young individuals to explore the potential of nuclear technologies and their benefits, particularly in the African context. This year, there were more than 50 participants from different African countries, underscoring the continent’s growing interest in nuclear science and its applications.

The winners this year were Katlego Sebopela and Kamogelo Sehoole from South Africa; Mahmoud Elbehri, Farah Hakem and her team, Yasmin Ehab and her team, Salah Alfiky, and Ayman Yassein from Egypt; Michelle Wafula from Kenya; Obiozor Oguine and Ayobami Adedinni from Nigeria; Habab Abdal Khaleg from Saudi Arabia; George William Tinka from Uganda; and Mohamed Almonzer Salih from Sudan.

These bright minds will embark on a trip to Russia to tour some of the world’s most advanced nuclear facilities.

The competition invited participants to create a short video, up to 75 seconds in length, on various nuclear-related topics. Entrants shared their submissions on Facebook following specified technical guidelines and submitted their applications via an official form.

A panel of international experts, including distinguished judges from South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, Ethiopia ensured a fair and equitable evaluation process, selecting winners for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places based on 4 criteria: original content and creativity, overall quality of presentation, accuracy, and relevancy of technical content, and communication of that content to the audience.

“As a nuclear enthusiast passionate about demystifying nuclear energy in Africa, The Atoms Empowering Africa competition has been an incredible journey and a fantastic platform. This initiative empowers young minds to rethink nuclear technology and envision a sustainable future for our continent”, Katlego Sebopela said, winner of Atoms Empowering Africa competition.

“Since 2015, we have been organizing the Atoms Empowering Africa competition, and each year we see an increasing number of participants from new countries across the continent. African students showcase their impressive knowledge and talents, and the winners gain the unique opportunity to visit Russia and tour nuclear facilities,” Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa, said.

“I am incredibly proud to be a part of this initiative. It’s inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and dedication of these young minds as they engage with nuclear science. This competition not only highlights the vast potential of African students but also fosters international collaboration and understanding in the field of nuclear technology”.

Since 2015, Rosatom’s competition has been a springboard for youth to express their perspectives on nuclear technology and its role in sustainable development. This initiative encourages young people to research, create, and promote their content, aiming to foster a better understanding of nuclear energy’s possibilities.

Happy faces: Participants from different African countries for the 7th “Atoms Empowering Africa” online video competition

For reference

State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (Rosatom) is one of global technological leaders, with capacities in the nuclear sector and beyond, and business partners in 50 countries. As one of the pioneers of the nuclear industry, Rosatom has traditionally been at the forefront of the international nuclear market, including nuclear power plant construction, uranium mining and enrichment, and nuclear fuel fabrication and supply.

Today the company is conquering the markets of new promising high-tech products. Hydrogen energy, energy storage, nuclear medicine, wind energy, composite materials, logistics business, environmental solutions – in total, more than a hundred new businesses, which cement Rosatom’s standing among the leading tech giants. The corporation includes about 450 enterprises and organizations employing a total of more than 350,000 people.

Rosatom is currently building Egypt’s first nuclear power plant, the El-Dabaa NPP, which will provide electricity to about 22 million people.

Rosatom has reference technologies for the construction of both ground-based and offshore small nuclear power plants (SNPP). With its small power projects Rosatom offer a reliable source of electricity with a long-term predictable tariff for consumers.

The Atoms Empowering Africa competition, organized by Rosatom, was selected by IAEA for its technical meeting on using social media for public communication and stakeholder involvement for nuclear programs and was featured in international and regional media such as Reuters, The Guardian, AllAfrica, ESI Africa, Engineering News, The Citizen, Business Report and many more.

– CAJ News