Brands unite to make a child’s dream come true

CAPE TOWN – ZAPPER Partners with Reach for a Dream Foundation to Support Slipper Day 2024.

Get ready to kick off your shoes and step into the cosiest, most heartwarming day of the year. Slipper Day, Reach For A Dream’s biggest fundraiser, returns on 31 May 2024, promising a day filled with warmth and generosity—all in support of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Since its inauguration in 2011, Slipper Day has become a nationwide movement where everyone from office workers to school children band together to make dreams come true for children with critical diseases like cancer, renal failure, and heart conditions, simply by buying a R20 sticker and wearing it with some comfy slippers on the day.

This year’s theme, “Step into My Slippers,” focuses on empathy, fun, and stepping into the shoes (or rather, slippers) of these brave children. This simple act demonstrates solidarity and support for these children, who often spend their days in slippers due to their health conditions.

“Our children face unimaginable struggles each day in the hospital. Their courage and resilience are awe-inspiring,” says Julia Sotirianakos, CEO of Reach For A Dream. “This year, we’re calling on everyone to buy a sticker and step into their slippers on Slipper Day. By trading your shoes for slippers, you’re stepping into these youngsters’ world, showing them that they are not alone in this fight.”

Zapper’s Role and Commitment

Zapper is excited to announce a new twist to their support for Slipper Day: by purchasing virtual Slipper Day stickers through Zapper, not only do you support a great cause, but Wimpy are kindly offering a voucher, through Zapper’s app, for a free regular Famous Wimpy Coffee or a small Hot Chocolate for kids under 12. On 31 May, participants are encouraged to wear their slippers and redeem their coffee or hot chocolate at any Wimpy location by scanning to pay with Zapper.

“Slipper Day is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a movement that brings together communities from all corners of South Africa to support a noble cause,” says Stephen Smith, Head of Marketing at Zapper. “Our collaboration with Reach for a Dream signifies our commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of children who need it the most. Integrating our payment technology to facilitate easy donations and rewarding participants with a treat from Wimpy embodies the spirit of community and support that Slipper Day stands for.”

All funds raised from Slipper Day go to the Reach For A Dream Foundation, a non-profit organisation that makes dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 1988, the Foundation has turned more than 27,670 dreams into reality. These dreams—ranging from meeting personal heroes to experiencing new things for the first time—provide the children with a temporary escape from their illness and a much-needed distraction from often painful medical treatments. Most importantly, fulfilled dreams inspire hope, giving these children a reason to believe that tomorrow is worth fighting for.

A Call to Action

Zapper invites all South Africans to join in this heartfelt initiative. Buy your virtual Slipper Day stickers – not just for yourself but also friends, family or colleagues – through the Zapper app, for just R20 each. Purchasing multiple virtual stickers means earning multiple vouchers, which you can use at Wimpy on 31st May, with whomever you like, while donning those cosy slippers.

Show your support and help spread the message by sharing your Slipper Day moments on social media using the hashtags #SlipperDay2024 and #StepIntoMySlippers.

– CAJ News