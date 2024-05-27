MTN celebrates three-decade ties with partners

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has kicked off its first-ever integrated Partner Conference.

It is titled “Being No 1 together for the next 30 years” and has begun at Sun City, North West.

The two-day conference brings together MTN’s partner ecosystem from Branded Retail Channels (BRC), retailers, enterprise partners, wholesalers, direct partners, telesales, and online channel partners.

“MTN would not exist without our partners, as we look back, we are filled with gratitude for the 30 years of partnership with you,” said Charles Molapisi, MTN South Africa Chief Executive Officer.

“Over the next three decades and beyond, our growth and success will only be possible with the strong support of our partners.”

“For us, it’s critical that we build camaraderie and greater connections, value, and relationships with our partners,” Molapisi said.

Wanda Matandela, MTN South Africa Chief Commercial Operations Officer, said the company must continue to foster an infectious sense of collaboration, obtaining feedback and co-creating ideas of the future.

“Our partners are key to the realisation of our core belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life,” Matandela said.

One of MTN’s longest serving retail partners, Faryal Sacoor, Edgars, remarked via video message, “We are thrilled to be connected to MTN through a three-decade partnership.”

Desiree Singh, from Spliced IT, one of MTN’s enterprise partners, said, “Over the years, we have enjoyed the partnership with MTN. A lot has been achieved by both parties in the past 30 years, and we are looking forward to strengthening the partnership to offer even more bold ICT solutions to our customers.”

MTN has reached some milestones, including opening its first digital store at Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Simphiwe Mdlalose, Principal Dealer at Conecta Mobile, said the partnership with MTN had seen its startup owning six stores in Limpopo.

“For us, partner engagement sessions such as the one happening today are crucial, and they give us the competitive edge within the market as we get an opportunity to interact with MTN and have visibility of the company’s strategy, vision, and future ambitions,” Mdlalose said.

MTN has over 410 stores across the country, of which only 30 are MTN-owned.

– CAJ News