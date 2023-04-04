Nissan reshuffles management to unlock Africa’s potential

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NISSAN Africa has unveiled a new leadership structure, as part of the next step towards unlocking the potential of the continent.

“These are clear signals of the importance of Africa to Nissan globally through this new increased focus on the continent,” said newly appointed Nissan Africa President, Joni Paiva.

Paiva will also continue his current position as Divisional Vice President, overseeing Sales and Marketing in India.

Sherief Eldessouky has been appointed Managing Director of Nissan Africa with effect from April 1, 2023, replacing Mike Whitfield, who will now become the Group Strategic Advisor for Policies, Political Affairs and External Relations.

“I am thrilled about this opportunity, I have been given,” said Whitfield.

He established Nissan Africa as a regional business unit in 2020.

“Africa is a key market with an unmatched growth potential and the way we unlock that will be through a combination of intelligent mobility solutions and creating a coalition of willing countries to develop a thriving and sustainable automotive manufacturing industry,” Whitfield said.

Eldessouky has previously combined the twin roles of Nissan Egypt country director and driving the transformation of Nissan Africa.

“Nissan is well positioned on the continent, with an incredible legacy,” Eldessouky said.

Mohamed Samad will fill the position of country director Nissan Egypt.

He will return to Cairo from Japan where he has been based.

Kabelo Rabotho remains country director for Nissan South Africa.

Maciej Klenkiewicz, currently Managing Director RBU Central Eastern Europe (CEE), will expand current scope to include Independent Markets Africa.

Hide Kuwayama is assuming a new position in Nissan’s global headquarters.

“These are exciting times for Nissan Africa,” Paiva said.

– CAJ News