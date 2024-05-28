SADC discusses energy, water and drought crises

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

Angola Bureau

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – BESIEGED with electricity load shedding, water scarcity and perennial droughts, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is locked up in marathon meetings to try and resolve the challenges.

The SADC ministers of energy and water resources together with senior government officials convened here in Luanda, Angola on Monday in meetings to run until Thursday.

Angola minister of energy and water, João Baptista Borges, who officially opened the conference urged fellow SADC ministers to discuss strategies and policies that would improve energy and water programmes especially at a critical time when the region is faced with El Niño induced drought and flood, including energy deficits.

The meeting also seeks to review progress on the previous directives of meetings of the joint meeting of ministers responsible for energy and Water.

The ongoing meeting also sought to implement the SADC energy and water programmes and to acquire new mandates on emerging issues for future consideration and approval.

– CAJ News