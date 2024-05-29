South Africa votes in momentous poll

by AKANI CHAUKE / TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MILLIONS of South Africans cast their votes on Wednesday to choose their new president, parliamentarians, premiers and councillors in an election likely to change the country’s political dynamics.

The 2024 general elections are dubbed the “most important” and “most fiercely contested” since the advent of democracy in 1994 as the ruling African National Congress’ (ANC’s) dominance is threatened.

Voters did not hide their intentions ahead of the polls as they clearly stated they would choose a president, who would address unemployment, load shedding, crime, corruption, and economic empowerment of majority blacks.

……………………more to come…………………………….