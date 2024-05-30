SA must leverage ICT to attract more young women

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AN independent business communication provider and veteran of the local tech scene believes the solution to getting more young females involved in the information and telecommunications (ICT) in South Africa is to harness the power of the sector.

Less than a quarter of South African technology jobs are held by women.

ICTGlobe noted that while the Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) statistics show a gradual improvement in the male to female ratio in the sector since 2020, African females still only account for over 21 percent of ICT sector employees in the most recent CEE report.

“Clearly, something’s got to be done – and fast,” said Rad Jankovic, ICTGlobe’s Co-Chief Executive Officer: Business Development and Finance.

The executive noted the world’s most sustainable economies were always well-balanced and the approach of another Youth Month was an opportune time for South Africa to recommit itself to gender parity in ICT.

June is Youth Month in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the percentage figure noted above is lower than the comparable United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) figure of 30 percent for the entire sub-Saharan Africa region.

This means that continental powerhouse South Africa is trailing behind its own region when it comes to female participation in the tech sector.

– CAJ News