After Starlink, Yahsat enters Zimbabwe’s tech space

HARARE, (CAJ News) – BARELY a month the Zimbabwe government has allowed Starlink to operate in the country, another advanced satellite communications solution is set to launch soon in the southern African nation.

Yahsat, inconjunction with SATCOM Technologies jointly announced that they sought to offer innovative, reliable, and efficient satellite-enabled connectivity solutions catering to Zimbabwe’s national requirements.

The two technology companies anticipate to enter the Zimbabwean market effectively June 2024 (next week).

Yahsat Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Sulaiman Al Ali, said their company’s strategy was to enhance connectivity across the continent, supporting the digital transformation and improving access to essential services for all.

“We are proud to partner with SATCOM Technologies to deliver our cutting-edge satellite connectivity solutions to Zimbabwe,” said Ali.

Speaking at the same event, SATCOM Technologies chief executive officer, Tafadzwa Collins Semu, said the next-generation satellite would further expand coverage and advanced services that would usher in a new era of connectivity.

“We (SATCOM Technologies) are excited to join forces with Yahsat to unlock the immense potential of satellite connectivity in Zimbabwe. Our partnership will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide, fostering economic growth, and enabling access to vital services for our communities,” Semu said.

Under their service partner agreement for Zimbabwe, Yahsat and SATCOM Technologies would leverage their expertise to secure government projects by offering innovative, reliable, and efficient satellite-enabled connectivity solutions catering to the country’s national requirements and development initiatives, which will then transform Zimbabwe’s connectivity and technological capabilities.

For years Zimbabwe’s connectivity heavily relied on services from four service providers comprising Econet Wireless, NetOne, Telecel Zimbabwe and TelOne optic fibre provider.

