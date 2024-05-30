Bangladesh sentences Botswana woman to Death

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – BANGLADESH has sentenced to death a 30-year old Botswana woman Lesedi Molapisi after she was caught in possession of drugs at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Molapisi was arrested for drug trafficking sometime in 2022 when found in possession of over 3.145kg of heroin while on a Qatar Airways flight from South Africa via Doha, Qatar.

The Asian country punishes to death any person, who is found selling or in possession of drugs. Molapisi appeared at a Dhaka court in the capital city.

Reacting to the news, Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi, said his country would appeal the death sentence, although he admitted his country had reservations about citizens that were found wanting in drug peddling.

“What is left is an appeal. We will facilitate and provide counselling to the family. Provide some sort of financial support to enable the final appeal, as is led by the international human rights agency, Amnesty International,” said Masisi.

He added: “I must also remind you that even in our own consultation of the constitutional review, Batswana expressed a similar view to the country where she is being sentenced. There are some strong sentiments out there about involvement in the drug trade.”

Masisi addressed the media before departure to Las Vegas, the United States for the JCK Diamond Show where he would meet with other world leaders, diamond buyers, designers, manufacturers, suppliers and entrepreneurs for various jewelry brands.

“I leave on a sombre note knowing that a Motswana far away is facing hardship,” Masisi said.

The JCK Diamond Show welcomes more than 17,000 attendees and 1,800 exhibitors drawn from more than 130 countries worldwide.

– CAJ News