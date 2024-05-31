Web Designer Day commemorated

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa has joined the global community in marking Web Designer Day.

Marked on May 31, it not only acknowledges the artistic and functional aspects of web design, but also recognises the critical role of cyber security.

By integrating robust security measures into their designs, web designers can create safer, more reliable, and more trustworthy online experiences for users.

This commitment to cyber security not only protects users, but also enhances the overall value and success of the websites they create.

“Building a website secure by design is not just about protecting data, it’s about fostering trust and ensuring resilience against ever-evolving threats,” said Rudi van Rooyen, Security Engineer, Check Point Software Technologies.

The expert said by integrating security from the ground up, developers create robust systems that safeguard sensitive information, preserve user privacy and uphold the integrity of online interactions.

Van Rooyen said secure by design principles helped prevent vulnerabilities before they arise, reducing the risk of breaches and cyber attacks.

“Ultimately, it’s the cornerstone of sustainable digital growth and user confidence, laying a strong foundation for the future of web development,” Van Rooyen said.

Web Designer Day recognizes and celebrates the contributions of web designers to the internet.

The day also serves as an opportunity to reflect on the history of the web and how it has evolved over time.

– CAJ News