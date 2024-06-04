America’s Ocean Power Technologies expands to Africa

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – OCEAN Power Technologies (OPT) has announced its expansion to the African continent.

The American-headquartered firm is a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data and service solutions.

Its expansion to the continent, according to officials, was buoyed by increased interest in Artificial Intelligence-capable Maritime Domain Awareness Solution, to be deployed in hot climates in Sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa.

Philipp Stratmann, Chief Executive Officer and President of OPT, expressed his enthusiasm about this expansion to the continent.

“In addition to our recent expansion into Latin America, we are excited to start offering services in Sub-Saharan and North Africa, and the Middle East,” he said.

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research and offshore wind markets.

Its PowerBuoy platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications.

