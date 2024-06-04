Convene, MFI partner to accelerate digital transformation

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – MFI Group, a technology solutions provider in the continent, aims to accelerate digital transformation and board governance of organisations across East and West African countries.

This is through a strategic partnership with Convene, a provider of secure and efficient board governance solutions.

The partners said this collaboration is aimed at empowering boards of directors in organisations across the regions with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in the digital age.

This pledge came in a statement released this past weekend in Kenya.

The companies stated that by combining Convene’s innovative technology with MFI’s regional reach, this partnership is poised to revolutionise board management practices in East and West Africa, offering businesses improved decision-making, enhanced transparency, and a competitive edge in the global marketplace.

“This collaboration marks a significant advancement in digital transformation within the East and West African business landscape, empowering boards with cutting-edge technology solutions from Convene and MFI to operate more efficiently and competitively, fostering a more vibrant and innovative business environment throughout the region.”

The partnership between Convene and MFI is expected to deliver benefits for organisations across Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Convene reports its governance portal is award-winning and trusted by large organisations in more than 100 countries.

