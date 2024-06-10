Check Point awards SADC partners against cyber crime

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – BCX Mozambique and Mauritius Telecoms have emerged the major winners as cyber security company Check Point Software Technologies announced the 2024 Southern Africa Channel Partner Award winners.

They won the Partner of the Year and Regional Partner of the Year respectively, showcasing the achievements and dedication of the business’ partners in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Check Point said the companies had demonstrated exemplary commitment to cyber security excellence and customer service.

“With cyber-attacks on the rise, the need for robust cybersecurity solutions has never been more critical, making this recognition timely and relevant,” explained Vincent Mabaso, Distribution Lead: Africa of Check Point Software Technologies.

The company stated that these awards aligned with Check Point’s broader goals of empowering organisations to navigate the complexities of today’s security threat landscape.

“Through their dedication and expertise, our partners have played a pivotal role in driving digital resilience and ensuring the security of organisations across Southern Africa,” Mabaso added.

The Check Point Software Southern Africa Channel Partner Awards recognise partners who have shown outstanding dedication and expertise in safeguarding organisations against emerging cyber risks.

These include over 1 000 customers across different segments in the 16-nation Southern African Development Community regional bloc.

Mabaso said Check Point remained committed to partnering with organisations across Southern Africa to provide best-in-class cyber security solutions.

“Together with our partners, we will continue to drive digital resilience and ensure the security of organisations worldwide,” the executive said.

– CAJ News