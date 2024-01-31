Chamisa’s CCC exit new turn in Zimbabwe politics

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – NELSON Chamisa’s exit from the main opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is a new twist to Zimbabwe’s toxic politics.

It heralds a new chapter in the disintegration of opposition political parties in the polarised Southern African country.

Again, the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), in power since independence in 1980, is accused of infiltrating the opposition and its eventual demise.

Chamisa’s exit from the party he created two years ago amid fresh hope of toppling ZANU-PF from power is reminiscent of his leaving the then main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), amid claims it had also been infiltrated by ZANU-PF.

MDC, since its formation in 1999, has disintegrated into many factions.

Chamisa had been at loggerheads with other leaders claiming ownership of the party, whose fortunes have waned since the death of Morgan Tsvangirai.

Since the death of Tsvangirai in 2018, after a battle with cancer, Chamisa (45) has emerged the biggest threat to the presidency of Emmerson Mnangagwa (81) who came into power in 2017 after a military coup forced Robert Mugabe , now late, out of power.

“This is to officially, and under my hand, inform you, that, with immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC,” Chamisa has told his supporters.

Just months ago, Chamisa and his CCC had been in buoyant mood ahead of general elections.

Losses in the poll under controversial circumstances, deflated the man and his party.

A controversial figure, Sengezo Tshabangu, claiming to be the CCC Secretary-General, has emerged.

He has been recalling party members from Parliament, claiming their elections were unprocedural.

CCC has disowned Tshabangu, claiming he is an agent of ZANU-PF, deployed as an infiltrator to destabise the main opposition party.

That is because the CCC claims to have no structure, with Chamisa the sole office bearer.

Tshabangu’s recalling of opposition legislators is seen as handing ZANU-PF a two-thirds majority on a silver platter.

ZANU-PF is in celebratory mood as the CCC disintegrates.

“MDC and CCC now both dead,” stated the ZANU-PF Patriots.

Sarcastically, it wished Chamisa the best in his next project.

“That said, see you again at the polling stations in 2028. Our objective remains leading Zimbabwe forever,” the ruling party-aligned movement stated.

It remains to be seen what Chamisa’s next move would be, with suggestions he might form another party.

He was mum on this prospect.

“My focus remains fully on Zimbabwe, asserting your victory, honoring the citizens mandate and God’s calling to provide leadership,” Chamisa told followers.

“There are fresh things we need to do. Let’s all work together for total freedom, true change and holistic transformation for our beloved country. Giving up or giving in is not an option.”

CCC has subsequently announced Karenyi Kore as its leader in parliament.

Tshabangu said they were to institute legal proceedings against Chamisa, through the courts, which critics say are “captured.”

“I will soon approach the courts suing Chamisa for misappropriating funds. He won’t just go scot free. Never!” he emphasised.

There have been murmurs of disgruntlement among other prominent CCC politicians who accused Chamisa of dictatorship.

– CAJ News