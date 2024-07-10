Sudan rival rebels ready to smoke peace pipe

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council seeks to maximise on the forthcoming Jeddah peace negotiation to end the conflict that has so far killed more than 20, 000 people while 8,6 million others displaced.

More than 35,000 others are widely believed to have been injured in the conflict while non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the country insist the figure might be thrice the official.

Chairman of Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, made the announcement this week when he met Saudi Arabia deputy minister of foreign affairs, Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji in Port Sudan, the capital city of the Red Sea State on Monday.

“The discussions dealt with the call to resume the Jeddah platform. Sudan’s keenness to make the Jeddah platform a success is a foundation to build on,” Hussein Awad said.

Although it was not clear whether the rival rebel groups of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) would attend the Jeddah peace summit, the transitional council was quite optimistic of not letting the glorious opportunity slip their hands in terms of making peace.

Already both the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) have been pushing for the global member states to come together to resolve the crisis disrupting stability in Sudan calling for the silencing of guns.

– CAJ News