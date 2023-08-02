Draconian Zimbabwe law suffers court setback

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWEAN courts have acquitted some young female civil society members arrested under the authoritarian Maintenance of Peace and Order (MOPO) Act.

It is one of laws critics denounce as repressive instruments by the administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to quash dissent.

On Tuesday Magistrate Joyline Mudhege, in the Mashonaland Central town of Bindura set free Onai Chitakunye, a community mobiliser and a member of Institute for Young Women’s Development (IYWD), after she stood trial on charges of convening an unsanctioned meeting in contravention of sections of MOPO.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members arrested her in July 2022 for allegedly convening an illegal meeting which was attended by 80 people a month earlier at a lodge, without giving notice in writing to the district head of police.

On Tuesday, Chitakunye, who was represented by advocates from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), was acquitted after Magistrate Mudhege found her not guilty of committing the alleged offence, ruling that prosecutors failed to prove a prima facie case against her as there were no essential elements proven for the offence she was charged with.

Mudhege also ruled that the alleged unsanctioned meeting was exempted from the requirements of notifying ZRP.

Chitakunye is the latest person to be rescued by ZLHR among a long list of persons arrested and charged with contravening provisions of the MOPO Act.

In June, two other IYWD team members, namely Sandra Zenda and Kudakwashe Munemo, were acquitted after standing trial on charges of contravening this law.

The Act governs gatherings, processions and public demonstrations.

– CAJ News