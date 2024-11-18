Abduction of Chinese escalates in South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – KIDNAPPERS have abducted another Chinese national in South Africa.

This as the violations against these Asian nationals escalate in the Southern African country.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed the case, stating the individual was kidnapped in Gqebera, formerly Port Elizabeth), in the Eastern Cape province.

According to police, the victim, whose profile could not be ascertained by this publication, was forced into a vehicle by three individuals while opening a store along a busy local avenue.

“Possible ransom demands and the victim’s health status are unclear,” a security source commented.

Such kidnappings are becoming rife.

Last week, the police reported the rescue of a Chinese businesswoman kidnapped alongside her bodyguard in Kokstad, in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

It is believed a ransom of around ((¥596 412 or US$82 463) was paid.

The latest abduction of a Chinese in Gqebera is the second recent kidnapping of a foreign national in recent weeks.

This past weekend, police reported the rescue of a Somali national kidnapped earlier in the Korsten area of the city.

The victim was released with minor injuries.

While South Africa is synonymous with violent crime, kidnappings are an emerging crisis.

Violent crime peaks towards the festive season.

– CAJ News