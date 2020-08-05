MTN eases burden on COVID-19 hotspots

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THOUSANDS of people in vulnerable communities across South Africa have benefitted from a nationwide food and health-focused staff-volunteerism drive by a leading network operator during the peak of the coronavirus (COVID-19.

MTN, through its foundation, has offered the assistance during the Youth and Mandela Months in June and July respectively.

“At MTN, our aim is to limit the impact of COVID-19 on society and restore dignity to our communities in these trying times,” Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation, said.

“We committed ourselves to help in a structured, tangible way and are pleased with the results, having helped nourish and protect so many in the communities we serve across SA,” she added.

The two-month programme culminated with MTN staff in Gauteng successfully handing over six support packages, which included food parcels and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth R100 000.

The North West office also gave back within their province in July.

The interventions in Gauteng and North West served to build onto those achieved across all other provinces in South Africa.

Each region had received R100 000 from the MTN SA Foundation to provide support to worthy causes in the regions.

Beneficiaries included orphanages, children’s homes, environmental outreach programmes, schools and hunger relief centres.

“At MTN we believe that we have a role to play in being a force for good,” Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said.

“The hardship caused by COVID-19 cuts deep, but by working together we can bring back hope for a better tomorrow.”

The COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa is the worst in the African continent.

Over 521 000 cases, including 8 884 deaths, have been confirmed.

– CAJ News