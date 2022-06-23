Montjane maintains ultimate Olympics dream

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE continent’s highest-ranked wheelchair tennis player, South African Kgothatso Montjane, is in high spirits ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in July.

She plans to use the Grand Slam as a stepping stone to her ultimate dream of winning the Olympics, with the next scheduled for 2024 in Paris, France.

Montjane has overcome her injury woes, which scuttled her at the French Open, where she battled a shoulder injury.

“I have made such remarkable progress because of the necessary resources I have at my disposal,” KG said.

Avon is the exclusive beauty sponsor of Limpopo-born Montjane.

It hosted a stakeholder luncheon to bid farewell to her in Johannesburg ahead of the crunch wheelchair tournament that will take place at the mecca of professional tennis at Wimbledon in London.

“Many tennis players peak at the age of 19, but for me this was the age when I first picked up a tennis racket,” she said.

“I believe that I am not at the pinnacle of my career and I still have time to clinch the greatest accolade of my career which is an Olympic gold medal. I can only hope that the injuries will not cut my journey short.”

Montjane added, “The Paris Olympics are just around the corner and I intend to carry with me that winning mentality as an athlete and compete for a

gold medal. Paris is a big one, it might be the last one for me – I am looking forward to it.”

Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director of Avon Justine, said the partnership with Montjane is in line with the company’s quest to empower women and enable them to unlock and reach their full potential.

“As a brand that prides itself on its empowerment ethos, it is no surprise that we always strive to stand with the underdog. This is why KG chose us and we chose her,” he said.

“We are proud of our association with Montjane and we remain confident that she will continue to fly South Africa’s flag high and put the country on the

map.”

Wimbledon is set for between July 7 and 12.

– CAJ News