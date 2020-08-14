Dzvukamanja wants Wits to sign off on a high

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DESPITE Bidvest Wits’ demise as a topflight side now on the horizon, Terrence Dzvukamanja appears unfazed over his future, insisting he will cross the bridge when he comes to it.

For now, the Zimbabwe international midfielder-cum-striker says his focus is on helping The Clever Boys exit the Absa Premiership in a highest possible finish, possibly in the top three.

While several Wits’ top performers have been linked to a number of leading clubs in the league after the side sold its status to GladAfrica Championship side, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), it is uncertain where the 26-year-old Dzvukamanja is headed.

The in-form player remained tight-lipped in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

“For now, I’m still a Bidvest Wits player. As for other things, we will see later after this season,” he said.

Irrespective of where he will be playing next season, Dzvukamanja assured fans of scoring more goals.

He has scored nine goals in 29 matches and weighed in with an assists across all competitions he has played in this season, including the Confederations Cup.

Uniquely, he scored in all competitions except the MTN 8.

Still, he believes he has not reached his full potential.

Dzvukamanja maintained his priority now was to help the Braamfontein-based Bidvest Wits side he joined in 2018 from Zimbabwe’s Ngezi Platinum Football Club sign off in a respectable position.

“We want to be in the top three,” Dzvukamanja said.

He will no doubt be crucial to coach Gavin Hunt’s plans for the remainder of the season, as he exhibited last weekend in the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Double-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.

The attacker scored two brilliant goals in a match Bidvest Wits eventually lost 3-2. He went off injured in the 86th minute.

By scoring the double, he not only increased his tally in the competition to four goals, making him the competition’s top scorer he scored another two in the previous round versus Real Kings), but he took off from where finished before the season went on lockdown.

He also scored the solitary goal for Wits in their last league encounter, a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Black Leopards in March.

Dzvukamanja reflected on the loss to Sundowns and discloses had it not been for the injury, he was chasing a hat-trick.

“Yes, I was going to try to find a third goal or an assist to help the team,” he said.

Dzukamanja said his ultimate destination is Europe, where a number of his compatriots are based, including captain Knowledge Musona, Tendayi Darikwa, Teenage Hadebe, Masrhall Munetsi, Tino Kadewere and Marvellous Nakamba.

“It is my dream to play in Europe one day,” he said.

– CAJ News