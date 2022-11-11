Funds dry up as hunger looms in Mozambique’s north

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE World Food Programme (WFP) will suspend assistance to 1 million people in northern Mozambique unless it receives additional funds.

It needs US$51 million to intervene in the crisis in the terror-prone Cabo Delgado province.

Cabo Delgado, at the mercy of an Islamist insyrgency, is the most food insecure province in Mozambique.

Violence has intensified in recent months. Food security continues to deteriorate.

Nearly 1,15 million people in the province are suffering “crisis” or “emergency” hunger.

Notwithstanding the widespread violence, WFP has been providing emergency assistance to displaced people, including in previously inaccessible areas such as Macomia, Muidumbe, Nangade, Palma and Quissanga.

However, it has had to cut rations in recent months.

In the most remote areas of the north, the WFP-run United Nations Humanitarian Air Service is the only air service available for aid workers.

In December 2020, following escalation of violence and the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP opened an airbridge connecting inaccessible areas in the north.

The air service has since transported over 10 000 humanitarian personnel and 70 000 kg of humanitarian cargo – and carried out over 330 security relocations.

The conflict in the northeast began in 2017.

Thousands have been killed and over 800 000 others have been displaced.

– CAJ News