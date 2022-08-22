ZTA, Immigration partner to refine Zimbabwe tourism

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and the Immigration Department have partnered to improve service delivery and refine the country’s tourism product.

Winnie Muchanyuka, ZTA Chief Executive Officer, and Respect Gono, Chief Immigration Director, are leading the engagements.

Muchanyuka and her team’s stopover at the Immigration Department ties into ZTA’s ongoing collaborative process of engaging tourism stakeholders, agencies, tour-operators and end-users to improve the sector.

She said it was vital that ZTA and the Immigration Department worked in unison to enable Zimbabwe to compete favourably against its competitors.

“A successful tourism product requires effective partnerships and cooperation across many sectors at the national, regional and international levels,” Muchanyuka said.

“For us to refine our tourism product we need to move in unison with critical stakeholders and the Immigration Department is one such stakeholder,” she added.

Among issues that ZTA and Immigration deliberated on was the matter of accelerating the Service Excellence training programmes for staff at Ports of Entry.

The focus is on Beitbridge Border Post, Victoria Falls International Airport, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport.

The Immigration Department welcomed the meeting which came as the tourism sector is seeking to rediscover its buoyant trend whose generated revenues play a pivotal role in the overall development of the economy.

“We are happy to be collaborating with ZTA to ensure we deliver the best service,” Gono said.

Gono said the Beitbridge Border Post was now at world-class state.

She said they wanted to replicate that across the country hence they needed partnerships with other stakeholders.

“It is starts with such engagements. I am very excited to be putting this in motion with the people responsible with the branding of the country,” Gono said.

– CAJ News