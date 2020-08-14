King Shaka updates COVID-19 operations

by NJABULO BUTHELEZI

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) has updated the current passenger journey through the King Shaka International Airport in Durban, KwaZulu Natal.

The adjustments will take effect from Sunday.

This is an effort to continuously improve operational processes and passenger time optimization.

Terence Delomoney, the King Shaka International Airport General Manager, said their Operations team conducted a study on the current operating processes that were implemented under lockdown level 3 operations.

These processes enable the airport to comply with the new regulations and are endorsed by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

“This review has identified areas for improvement throughout the passenger journey; and is part of an ongoing assessment that enables continuous improvement,” Delomoney said.

Passengers are still encouraged to arrive at the airport two hours before departure time.

The changes will affect areas of the terminal building.

The shaded parking and long-term parking remain closed under level 3 of the lockdown. All parking is currently allocated at the Multi-Story Parkade Level 0 until further notice.

The main terminal building entrance will only be used as an exit for arriving passengers

An alternate entrance will be used for processing departing passengers.

A queuing maze will be installed to facilitate efficient passenger flow.

This entry point will also facilitate passengers who are required to complete the Travel Health Questionnaires (THQ).

Passengers have been reminded to the regulatory obligation to wear the necessary Personal Protective Equipment when at the airport.

– CAJ News