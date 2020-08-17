US salutes SADC on 40th year milestone

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) has commended the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for promoting peace, security and economic development in the region.

Praise for SADC comes as the bloc commemorates its 40th anniversary.

Established in 1980, the Botswana-headquartered organisation is credited for transforming the region into the most peaceful zone in the African continent.

Morgan Ortagus, Department of State spokesperson, said SADC’s goals of promoting regional cooperation and integration, economic growth, socio-economic development, and durable peace and security among its member states had never been more salient.

“SADC has achieved notable successes promoting regional peace and security and economic development for the betterment of the SADC region’s most important resource — its people.”

Ortagus noted SADC’s enduring support helped Lesotho negotiate vital government reforms and undertake a peaceful transition of political power.

He mentioned SADC continued to promote regional peace and security as demonstrated by its positive role in helping Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) resolve a longstanding border disagreement.

“And through its Southern African Power Pool, SADC is mobilising resources to address energy shortages that threaten regional development and economic integration,” Ortagus added.

The US spokesperson encouraged SADC to play a proactive role in promoting good governance, respect for human rights, and democratic values and to hold its members accountable when they fell short.

“By insisting that all its members adhere to the same universal standards of human rights protection and respect for the rule of law, SADC can to send a powerful message that it intends to be a force for positive change for all citizens across southern Africa.”

SADC member states are Angola, Botswana, Comoros, DRC, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

– CAJ News