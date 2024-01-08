Dell’s unveils new XPS laptop lineup

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – DELL has unveiled its new XPS range of laptops.

The series pledges new sizes, robust performance and is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors.

Dell is introducing new screen sizes with the XPS 16 and XPS 14. It is revamping the XPS 13 Plus to XPS 13.

“This trio of laptops share elements that eliminate distractions and place the focus on productivity,” said Donnie Oliphant, Senior Director, XPS Product Marketing.

The new XPS designs take a minimalistic approach that elevates the brand, according to the official.

The portfolio is made of CNC machined aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3, and tone-on-tone colours.

The laptops feature a touch function row to switch between media and function keys, a seamless glass touchpad with haptic feedback and larger keycaps.

Each new XPS laptop features InfinityEdge panels with OLED touch options, variable refresh rates, high resolution options and colour and Dolby Vision.

The new portfolio boasts a quad speaker design, support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio, 3D stereo surround from MaxxAudio Pro by Waves and FHD 1080p webcam.

The lineup also brings new AI-enabled features, with AI acceleration built into the device thanks to Intel Core Ultra processors and experiences brought to life by Windows 11.

Dell has pledged a commitment to incorporate more sustainable materials in its products and packaging, thus the new XPS family is said to have the highest level of sustainable materials yet.

For the first time, the XPS family is designed with recycled aluminum and low emissions aluminum made from a renewable energy source.

Oliphant said this reduces the carbon footprint of this material by up to 89 percent.

– CAJ News