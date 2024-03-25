Huawei launches new energy solutions for African market

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has pledged to work closely with its partners in the new era of solar.

This is anticipated to create a low carbon society.

Officials made the pledge at the recent Huawei Fusion Solar Forum and Partner Summit 2024, held in Johannesburg under the theme, “Open a New Era of Solar.”

Xia Hesheng, president of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa, opened the summit that attracted nearly 300 partners and customer representatives from more than 10 countries in the region.

He spoke about how carbon neutrality and intelligence will lead humanity into an era of ecological civilisation.

“With the continuous improvement of photovoltaic generation efficiency and lower prices,” Hesheng said.

“The era of ‘PV+ Storage parity’ is coming, and PV + energy storage will become the most economical and universal form of power.”

Huawei looks to fully leverage the convergence advantages of digital and power electronics technologies in three scenarios: Utility, Commercial and Industrial (C&I) as well as Residential.

It has pledged to establish a partnership system based on “trust, profit, simplicity and growth.”

Zhang Zhimin, channel director of Huawei’s Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region shared Huawei’s Digital Power Channel Policy for 2024 and launched the Southern Africa Digital Power new enablement plan.

With this plan, Huawei aims to lift its partners’ capabilities and upgrade incentive systems.

Nick Lusson, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power East Africa, pointed out that Huawei had launched the “optimizer + PV + ESS + charger + load + PVMS.”

These are Photovoltaic, Energy Storing Solutions and Smart PV Plant Management System.

“In South Africa, with severe load shedding and other countries with high electricity prices, Huawei uses the full-scenario micro-grid solution to bring more accessible power consumption, and a more proactive security experience to end customers,” Lusson said.

Meanwhile, Huawei released new smart PV products and solutions for C&I and residential scenarios.

It launched 150KW string inverters, SUN5000/2000-150K-MG0.

Power-M is a mainstream PV and energy storage solution while Luna 2.0 is a premium solution.

The S1 model is a new residential energy storage product.

– CAJ News