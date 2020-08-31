Serial winner Sinkala tips Stellies for trophies

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DESPITE him clinching almost everything on offer in the continent, Nathan Sinkala’s hunger and passion to win have not diminished at all.

The most-decorated player in the local Premiership has spoken of a desire to win more trophies, including the league in future, to add to his glittering collection.

This determination bodes well for Stellenbosch Football Club as the side exceeds expectations and chases a top eight finish in their first season in the topflight.

Zambian international Sinkala joined Stellies at the end of January but the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown that halted the Absa Premiership in March, until recently, overshadowed his arrival.

However, the resumption of games has enabled the 29-year-old to showcase the talent that makes him one of the most highly-rated midfielders of his generation.

This has coincided with Stellenbosch FC’s peaking form and challenging for a high finish.

“Our aim was to retain our place in the league, which we did. Now we just want to finish on a good note, hopefully in the top eight,” the player from Chingola, Zambia, told CAJ News Africa in an exclusive interview.

Ninth-placed Stellenbosch have the joint-biggest points haul (7, alongside SuperSport United) since the resumption of the league following victories over Golden Arrows, Cape Town City and holding table-topping Kaizer Chiefs to a draw.

They were in action against Chippa United on Friday at the Absa Tuks Stadium in a match that ended 1-1. Stellies will be concluding their campaign against relegation candidates, AmaZulu, and fading Orlando Pirates.

Sinkala, who has featured in five matches and already opened his goals coring account, is relishing the challenge.

“I’m here for a new challenge,” he added.

“My aim is to win the league in South Africa. As a football player, the aim is to win trophies always. I would love to win everything here in South Africa.”

Sinkala is a serial winner.

He joined after a stellar eight years at Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) powerhouse, TP Mzambe, with whom he won the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League, two CAF Confederation Cup titles and three league titles.

There is also the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations title in his collection.

Sinkala has previously played on loan at Sochaux in France, Grasshoppers in Switzerland and Israel’s Kiryat Shmona.

Hence his signing was a transfer coup by Stellenbosch FC.

“It’s a very good club and good people,” he said of the Cape side.

“Yes there were big clubs but a deal wasn’t successful, and Stellenboch came up. Everything went well with Stellenbosch,” said the player who was linked with the likes of Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

His success and experience is rubbing of on coach Steve Barker’s team, particularly the youngsters the Zambian is offering guidance.

“I always advice the youngsters to work extra hard at training, be disciplined and to set themselves goals as well as put God first in everything,” Sinkala concluded.

– CAJ News