Jehovah’s compassion a saviour from earthly hatred

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HAD it not been for the anointing, favour and love of Jehovah, many people today would have died a long time ago because they are hated for no reason.

Those without connections in high offices economically, politically and socially would have been the culprits.

This unjustifiable hatred, dislike, loathe and detest would have killed the innocent individuals, whose dreams would have been crushed.

But thank Jehovah, who is full of compassion, unconditional love, tenderness, mercifulness, leniency, tolerance and kindness.

Today the world still has widows, orphans, elderly, blind, and the less privileged in presence of most wicked, cruel, rich, powerful, witches and wizards.

In a world that is full of hatred, racism, tribalism, xenophobia and all sorts vices, Jehovah would prove to be the master-key of your life, breakthrough, survival, prosperity, safety and long life.

This True Gospel is here to assure you that you will experience the favour, anointing and the love of Jehovah in their fullness.

One such a person to have ever received favour from Jehovah was the ancient king of Israel, King Solomon.

These favours, anointing and love of Jehovah did not only cease with Solomon, but will also follow or happen to you.

According to 2 Chronicles 1:12 of the New Living Translation: “I will certainly give you the wisdom and knowledge you requested. But I will also give you wealth, riches, and fame such as no other king has had before you or will ever have in the future!”

Just like Esther, whenever one receives favour from the supreme ruler, who is Jehovah, one automatically gets prominence and preferential treatment ahead of several handsomely or most beautifully looking persons.

Esther 2:17 of the New International Version states: “Now the king was attracted to Esther more than to any of the other women, and she won his favor and approval more than any of the other virgins. So he (the king) set a royal crown on her head and made her queen instead of Vashti.”

This True Gospel, proves how Moses became likeable among Egyptians the moment he received both favour and anointing from the Sovereign Lord – Jehovah.

According to the book of Exodus 3:21 of the New Living Translation: “And I will cause the Egyptians to look favorably on you. They will give you gifts when you go so you will not leave empty-handed.”

Further in the book of Genesis we notice Joseph, a young boy sold to Egyptians by his jealous brothers experienced this favour of the Most High Jehovah.

Genesis 39:21 of the New Living Translation states: “But the LORD was with Joseph in the prison and showed him his faithful love. And the LORD made Joseph a favorite with the prison warden,” whilst the New American Standard Bible says: “But the LORD was with Joseph and extended kindness to him, and gave him favor in the sight of the chief jailer.”

Whenever Jehovah’s favour comes upon yourselves, immediately it produces restoration of everything that the enemy has stolen from you.

The favour of Jehovah would produce honour amid your adversaries while at the same time triggering great victories in the midst of great impossibilities.

Fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, when the favour of Yahweh comes upon individuals, be rest assured that favour would cause policies, rules, regulations and laws, to be changed and reversed to your advantage.

Fellow brethren, Jehovah’s favour causes battles to be won which you would not even fight because the creator of heaven and earth will definitely fight those battles for you.

Psalm 44:3 of the New Living Translation confirms: “They did not conquer the land with their swords; it was not their own strong arm that gave them victory. It was your right hand (Jehovah) and strong arm and the blinding light from your face that helped them, for you loved them.”

The favour of Jehovah produces recognition, even when one seem to be the least likely to receive it.

It is the favour that produces supernatural increase and promotion whilst making sure petitions get granted even by ungodly civil authorities to those that Jehovah would have shown mercy.

When the true favour of Jehovah has come upon people, those individuals increase in assets such as properties, real estates, long life, good marriages, obedient children, good health, peace, love, joy and prosperity.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

