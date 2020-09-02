Mali coup plotters slapped with sanctions

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations’ Security Council has frozen of assets and imposed a travel ban on persons and entities responsible for the constitutional crisis in Mali.

This follows the coup that occurred in Kati on August 18 when President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé were arrested.

Keïta has since announced his resignation.

Their arrest followed irregularities in the March and April parliamentary elections.

The Security Council, which calls for a return to order, has unanimously adopted sanctions which are to be effective until August 31, 2021.

Sanctions may further be extended.

People or entities inscribed on the Security Council list will not benefit from any financial, operational or logistical support from the United Nations (UN) entities deployed in Mali.

The Security Council established the UN Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in 2013.

It has a total of more than 15 400 personnel.

Mali has been in crisis since a rebellion by extremists in 2012.

Military officer, Amadou Sanogo, seized power in a coup that dislodged Amadou Toumani Touré.

Conflict has also escalated since 2015 between agricultural communities like the Dogon and the Bambara, and the pastoral Fulani people.

The government of Mali is suspected of supporting some of these groups.

– CAJ News