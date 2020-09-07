SA carwash eyes expansion to Africa, US

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WHILE many conventional car washes struggle to attract customers during the coronavirus (COVID-19), one such establishment is expanding beyond South Africa’s borders.

Mowash, the winner of the “Best Breakthrough Developer’ category in the 2019 MTN Business App of the Year awards, is fully booked locally.

In addition, it is about to expand its brand to Ghana, Kenya and Namibia.

In those countries, entrepreneurs are waiting in line as founder, Ayanda Dladla, negotiates licencing agreements and franchise deals with them.

Interest in the Mowash app is also gaining traction in the United States, which is a vast market.

Dladla said the recognition at the MTN Business App of the Year made the difference.

“This endorsement has added credibility to our business since it launched,” he said.

What make the progress of Mowash even more inspiring is that it is inspired by personal setbacks.

Dladla is a former process engineer at a leading South African brewing company.

One day, he sat at a Midrand car wash, getting frustrated waiting for his car.

It was then, that he told his brother he was going to develop a car wash app.

A few short years down the line, and he sits on the edge of going national with Mowash franchises, and onto becoming a household name across the globe.

“Becoming a Mowash franchisee requires more than a bucket, a pile of rags, some polish, and a will to succeed,” Dladla said.

“Differentiation and attracting customers mean getting a full car wash experience delivered by someone who has undergone car-detailing training, is trustworthy, and can confidently be let into your home.”

Kholo Magagane, Head of Marketing at MTN Business, said the success of Mowash, and the opportunities that had opened up for this business, indicated how important small to medium sized enterprises were to growing an economy.

“All it takes is an idea and an entrepreneur who is determined to make a difference and a new business is born,” Magagane said.

Magagane said one of the greatest benefits Mowash offered was employment for people, who become their own bosses.

“This, in turn, can create a circle of prosperity through a low-cost entry business. At a base level, if you have transport and a cell phone, you could begin building a new future,” the MTN executive said.

This year marks the ninth edition of the MTN Business App of the Year Awards

App developers can submit their entries before September 29.

– CAJ News