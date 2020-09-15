Ebrahim appointed APO Group Media Relations VP

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNEBURG, (CAJ News) – THE APO Group has appointed seasoned practitioner marketing communications Fathima Ebrahim as Vice President of Media Relations.

She is tasked with overseeing client delivery and assisting with business development.

Her appointment marks APO Group’s ongoing commitment to provide turnkey solutions that empowers companies to grow their business on the African continent.

Ebrahim brings over 20 years’ experience across Africa, having worked for a range of local and international clients in the automotive, broadcast technology, education, energy, tourism and health sectors.

“Adding an executive of Fathima’s calibre is a vital step in our growth strategy, and we look forward to her valuable contribution,” said Lionel Reina, Chief Executive Officer of the APO Group.

Ebrahim will be based in Johannesburg, South Africa from where she will lead her team which is across both Africa and Europe.

“This is an amazing opportunity to join such a respected organisation, well known for making such an indelible mark on the African continent,” she said.

She holds a Bachelor of Administration degree from the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Ebrahim also studied at the Henley Business School (Advanced Management programme), as well as the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

She is a member of International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) and has served as judge for the Gold Quills awards.

Before joining APO Group, she was Senior Vice President at global PR agency, Weber Shandwick.

Prior to this, she was Group Account Director at Edelman.

Ebrahim also worked at Africa’s leading entertainment company MultiChoice, for ten years in the Corporate Affairs and Broadcast Technology divisions and as a college principal in Johannesburg for seven years.

– CAJ News