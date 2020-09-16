Zambezi authority assesses power generation scheme

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES from Zambia and Zimbabwe are to meet, virtually, on Wednesday (today) to assess progress on the implementation of a key hydro-electric project set to increase energy generation in the two neighbouring southern African countries.

They will meet under the aegis of the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) in an extra-ordinary meeting to receive progress reports on the implementation of the Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme.

ZRA is the bi– national mandate to sustainably harness the hydro power potential offered by the waters of the Zambezi River forming a common border between Zambia and Zimbabwe for socio – economic and industrial development of the two countries.

The Council of Ministers (COM), the supreme decision–making body of this bi-lateral organisation, comprising the Ministers of Energy and Finance and Attorneys General from both Zambia and Zimbabwe, will attend Wednesday’s meeting.

Also high on the agenda is the funding for the ZRA’s bi-national projects and presentation by the Authority’s Board of Directors of a supplementary budget necessitated by the disrupted flow of business due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any other pressing operational challenges facing the Authority.

The Inter-Governmental Committee of Officials (ICO) meeting, held on Tuesday, preceded the main meeting.

ZRA’s bilateral meetings are country-chaired on an annual rotational basis.

Zimbabwe is currently the chairing country.

