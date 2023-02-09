Travel agents explore Tanzania tourist attractions

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – THE tour of Tanzania by some overseas travel agents is poised to help market the East African country’s tourism industry abroad.

A group of 17 agents, from North and South America, as well as Portugal have been in Tanzania where they visited some of the country’s most prominent destinations.

The Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) explained this trip was aimed at familiarisation of Tanzania’s tourists attractions, which it is anticipated they would in their packages.

Damas Mfugale, the newly-appointed Director General of TTB, and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Natural Resource and Tourism, Prof. Eliaman Sedoyeka, welcomed the agents from Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and the United States at a business-to-business (B2B) meeting at the Gran Melia hotel in Arusha.

Prior, they arrived at the Kilimanjaro International Airport aboard Qatar Airways.

The group visited the Ngorongoro Crater and Serengeti National Park.

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area and the Serengeti are protected areas and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites.

Meanwhile, President Samia Suluhu Hassan this week appointed Mfugale as the new Managing Director of TTB, replacing Felix John.

The new managing director is the ex-head of the Hospitality Association of Tanzania.

– CAJ News