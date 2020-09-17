Zimbabwe ruling party blasts SA counterpart in new tiff

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE rift between the ruling parties in neighbouring South Africa’s and Zimbabwe has widened.

This after the Zimbabwe African People’s Union –Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) accused the African National Congress (ANC) of undermining the country’s sovereignty.

The fallout comes days more than a week after an ANC delegation visited Zimbabwe for a meeting that was said to solidify ties between the two parties.

Apparently, the forum was to discuss political problems afflicting Zimbabwe.

Ironically, South Africa is also experiencing political challenges, the latest being the very same visit by the ANC delegation after it emerge dit used state resources for the now-divisive trip.

Tafadzwa Mugwadi, the ZANU-PF Director for Information and Publicity, accused the visiting delegation of advocating for a “factional agenda.”

“It is unfortunate,” he stated.

“We find it imperative to inform our sister revolutionary party, the ANC to focus their attention on matters affecting South Africans rather than attempt to experiment attention seeking gimmicks in the name of our stable nation and our peaceful people.”

Mugwadi said it was unprecedented in the history of the parties’ fraternal relations as revolutionary movements for the ANC to seek to verify ZANU-PF’s submissions through “puppet movements.”

This is in reference to Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

“Just imagine a ZANU-PF delegation forcing itself to engage renegade movements like DA, EFF or Afrikaner organisations to verify and ascertain whether the ANC is correct or not,” Mugwadi alluded.

He was referring to the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the South African opposition.

The latest clash comes amid reports the ANC was to meet Zimbabwe opposition parties and civic organisations to discuss the prevailing problems.

Zimbabwe’s government-controlled Herald newspaper quoted ZANU-PF as dissuading ANC from “poking its nose in the country’s (Zimbabwe’s) internal affairs, but should focus on multiple problems affecting that country (South Africa) such as factionalism and inequalities.”

Ahead of the recent meeting between the two parties, ZANU-PF lashed at ANC Secretary-General, Elias “Ace” Magashule, after he was quoted as saying Zimbabwe was in crisis.

– CAJ News