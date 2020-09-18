Horror over soldiers’ alleged killing of terror suspects

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – ALLEGED violations by the military during the anti-terror operations in Mozambique have taken a gory dimension.

This after a series of videos depicting men thought to be soldiers executing people suspected of being Islamist militants.

The latest video featuring four men in army uniform killing a naked woman accused of being a terrorist, has triggered anger from the government.

The defense ministry has condemned the footage and called for an investigation of the incident that allegedly occurred in the northern Cabo Delgado province.

It denounced the “horrific killing.”

Earlier this month, Amnesty International released its analysis of video footage of security forces allegedly perpetrating abuses while fighting insurgents in Cabo Delgado.

Its analysis focuses on five videos and some photos that the rights group believes were recorded earlier this year.

The material depicts individuals said to be from the Mozambique Defense Armed Forces and the Rapid Intervention Police.

According to Amnesty’s analysis, the videos indicate the attempted beheading, torture and other ill-treatment of prisoners and dismemberment of alleged opposition fighters.

Possible extrajudicial executions are also depicted.

The military has denied involvement in human rights violations in Cabo Delgado where the extremist group locally known as Ahlu-Sunnah Wa-Jama (ASWJ) is active.

The Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect has urged security forces to act in strict adherence with the principles of international law during military operations.

It called on the government of President Filipe Nyusi to investigate alleged extrajudicial killings and hold any perpetrators accountable.

An estimated 1 260 civilians have been killed and 210 000 displaced over the past three years.

Some 500 people have been killed so far this year.

– CAJ News