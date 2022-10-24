Nissan showcases latest technology at SA Auto Week

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NISSAN will showcase exclusively African vehicles at the first-ever South African (SA) Auto Week.

The company also pledged to bring its revolutionary new technology, local favourites and industry expertise at the Kyalami International Convention Centre.

SA Auto Week guests will also have the opportunity to experience Nissan’s newest versions of their classic models, including the locally produced and award-winning Navara.

The Nissan Navara is currently being produced at Nissan Africa’s light commercial vehicle hub in South Africa, following a R3 billion investment in the manufacturing plant by the Japanese automaker.

The Navara is also assembled in Ghana with long-time Nissan partner and distributor, Japan Motors.

“We are proud to showcase these vehicles, made in Africa for Africans, at SA Auto Week. As leaders in the nurturing of a sustainable auto sector, we look forward to continuing with discourses that shape our industry for the better,” said Kabelo Rabotho, Country Director for Nissan SA.

Mike Whitfield, Nissan Africa Managing Director, will be lending his expertise to a discussion session on driving the development of the auto industry across Africa.

SA Auto Week will drive engagements on the theme “Reimagining the Future Together. The Rise of the African Auto Industry.”

– CAJ News