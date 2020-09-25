Boko Haram general, wives surrender

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN troops have reported the surrender of a commander of the Boko Haram and four women said to be his wives.

The surrender of the unnamed individuals in the northeastern Borno State comes as the military intensifies a series of offensive air and ground operations on suspected terrorists’ hideouts in the region.

Other northeastern states targeted by troops are Adamawa, Taraba and Yobe.

The operations also led to the arrest of a suspected Boko Haram fighter, also in Borno, and nine suspects in Taraba, for unspecified offences.

In another breakthrough, troops rescued 20 individuals from suspected bandits during related operations in the northwestern region.

Among the hostages freed are 11 women and children, in total.

They had been kidnapped at a local highway, on their way to a market.

The troops also freed eight kidnapped victims from suspected bandits in the Katsina State.

Suspected bandits, reportedly dressed in military camouflage uniforms, fled.

Major General John Enenche, Nigeria Defence spokesperson, reiterated the commitment of the uniformed forces to curtail the activities of insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements in the West African country.

“The Military High Command commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their dexterity.”

The country of an estimated 200 million people, the biggest in the continent in that regard, is experiencing a surge in violent crime.

– CAJ News