Avon unveils new brand identity

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE global beauty giant, Avon, is rebranding in line with its purpose to transform women’s lives.

A new identity has been rolled out globally across all markets from September to mark Avon’s 135th birthday.

A new brand movement – Watch Me Now – has been launched and according to the company, it embraces and celebrates those that have been underestimated and unexpected.

This reaffirms Avon’s positioning as “more than just a beauty company.”

Watch Me Now includes a new visual identity and update to the Avon logo, the first in decades.

The new logo has already begun appearing on products and brochures and includes reference to the curves of the original 1930s Avon logo, with the new colour gradient based on the curves of a woman’s face.

“Watch Me Now is a movement created to celebrate our consumers and representatives rise,” said Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director of Avon Justine.

“We are here to help you transform into the person you’re meant to be. When you beat the odds, defy expectations, and fulfil your potential, we’ll be right beside you cheering you on.”

The Watch Me Now brand movement is centred on the power of beauty in its four key dimensions.

These are powers of activism, innovation, value and woman, according to the company.

In the last 20 years, Avon has licenced over 750 patents and have a world-first patented technology Anew’s Protinol ™ which restores seven years of collagen loss in seven days.

As the biggest global supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness, Avon donated over R20 million (US$1,2 million) in South Africa to raise awareness. Avon is committed to putting an end to domestic violence against women, raising over R29 million to educate women on the issue.

“The Avon brand has become part of South African culture with high levels of awareness as a quality brand that is relevant for all,” said Momin Hukamdad, Avon’s Marketing Director.

Hukamdad reiterated a commitment to the fight against gender-based violence and breast cancer as well as offering a flexible earning opportunity and increasing digital tools available to help representatives conduct their business online.

“Watch Me Now brings to life the best of what the brand has always been and repositions it proudly in a way that calls to actions our consumers and touches on the concerns and challenges of real South Africans,” Hukamdad said.

– CAJ News