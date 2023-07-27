Nigeria on course for World Cup knockout stage

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA are in a great position to qualify for the knockout stage of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) Women’s World Cup.

This follows a 3-2 win over co-hosts Australia in Brisbane on Thursday.

The Super Falcons are on top of Group B after a first half goal by Uchena Kanu as well as second stanza conversions by Osinachi Ohale as Asisat Oshoala, the record five-time African Footballer of the Year from Ikorodu, Lagos.

The win by Africa’s highest-ranked side ended the hosts’ remarkable record of 11 straight wins. Emily Egmond and Alanna Kennedy scored for the Aussies in either half of this seesaw encounter but the goals were insufficient to deny the West Africans a deserved victory.

Australia had last tasted defeat in September 2022, against Canada.

This is one of the most famous victories for Nigerian, Africa’s most successful side at the Women World Cup, after finishing in the quarterfinals in 1999.

It was also sweet revenge for the Super Falcons against the Matildas after the latter won 2-0 at this tournament in 2015.

Nigeria, 39th in the world, leads Group B on four points, after a goalless draw against Canada in the first fixture.

Coach Randy Wadrum’s Falcons next face bottom-of-the-group Ireland on Monday in Brisbane. Ireland, with no points, are out of contention after losses to Canada and Australia.

Australia, ranked 12th globally, and third of the delicate group, are in danger of missing out of the knockout stages with a fixture against second-placed Canada next in Melbourne.

– CAJ News