Vic Falls Stock Exchange participants confirmed

from DANAI MWARUMBA in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE’S second bourse, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Limited (VFEX), has registered 45 official market participants.

Justin Bgoni, the VFEX Chief Executive Officer, released the list of the participants ahead of trade anticipated before the end of October.

The participants comprise 17 Securities Dealers, 13 Sponsors, seven Non-member Institutions, three Securities Transfer Secretaries and five Securities Custodians.

VFEX will trade exclusively in foreign currency.

It is based in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

The bourse has already been registered with the Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe.

It is anticipated VFEX would enable easier repatriation of foreign capital, a nightmare at the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in Harare.

FULL LIST OF OFFICIAL VFEX PARTICIPANTS

Securities Dealers

• ABC Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited

• Akribos Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Bethel Equities (Pvt) Limited

• EFE Securities (Pvt) Limited

• FBC Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Fincent Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Inter-Horizon Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Imara Edwards Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Invictus Securities Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited

• Lynton Edwards Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited

• Mast Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited

• MMC Capital (Pvt) Limited

• Morgan and Co (Pvt) Limited

• Old Mutual Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Platinum Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Remo Investment Brokers (Pvt) Limited

• Wealth Access Securities (Pvt) Limited

Sponsors

• ABC Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited

• Akribos Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Bethel Equities (Pvt) Limited

• EFE Securities (Pvt) Limited

• FBC Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Inter-Horizon Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Imara Edwards Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Invictus Securities Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited

• Lynton Edwards Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited

• MMC Capital (Pvt) Limited

• Morgan and Co (Pvt) Limited

• Platinum Securities (Pvt) Limited

• Wealth Access Securities (Pvt) Limited

Securities Custodians

• CABS Custodial Services

• CBZ Custodial Services

• FBC Custodial Services

• Standard Chartered Custodial Services

• Stanbic Investor Services

Securities Transfer Secretaries

• Corpserve Registrars (Private) Limited

• First Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited

• ZB Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited

Non-member Institutions

• ABC Asset Management

• Akribos Wealth Managers

• Datvest Asset Management

• First Mutual Wealth Management

• Imara Asset Management Zimbabwe

• Old Mutual Investment Group

• Invesci Asset Management.

– CAJ News