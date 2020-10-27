Contest with Williams excites returnee Chigova

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DURING his five-year stint at Polokwane City, George Chigova was an ever-present figure in goal but that is all set to change now that he is back for a second spell at SuperSport United.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper is well aware of the seemingly impossible task of dislodging Ronwen Williams, arguably the country’s best goalkeeper in the league moment, from the starting lineup.

In 2015, the consistency of the Bafana Bafana player in the SuperSport United jersey saw Chigova leave without playing a single match for the team from the capital city.

Nonetheless, that does not deter the 29-year-old from Harare. He is relishing the prospect of challenging for silverware after a move from the Polokwane-based side that was consistently fighting relegation.

In an interview with CAJ News Africa, Chigova expressed excitement at the healthy competition with Williams (28), the club captain who is nearing 300 club matches since 2010.

There is also Boalefa Pule (30) competing for the only starting berth.

“It feels good to be back after five years at Polokwane. I’m happy to be part of the team (SuperSport United) again,” he exclusively told CAJ News Africa.

“I’m happy to be working with a person like Ronwen Williams and Boelefa Pule as well,” Chigova added.

“They are good goalkeepers and on top of that, good human beings. The competition is always good for the team and it helps me improve and take my game to another level.”

Like Williams at SuperSport, Chigova was ever the first name on the starting lineup at the now-relegated Polokwane. There, he raked in more than 140 official appearances since his debut against Orlando Pirates in a goalless draw in September 2015.

“I believe I’m now familiar with the PSL after spending those years at Polokwane. It helped me to be a better player than before,” he said.

Chigova earlier joined SuperSport United from the famous Zimbabwe side, Dynamos Football Club, in 2014. At SuperSport United, he is working under head coach Kaitano Tembo, his countryman who is a Dynamos legend.

He believes the players tried their best to save Polokwane from relegation.

Rise and Shine, Premiership campaigners since promotion in 2012/13, finished bottom of the table in the last campaign.

Besides losing a number of players ahead of life in the GladAfrica Championship, they have also parted ways with head coach, Clinton Larsen.

“You know in football, sometimes it doesn’t go the way you want. We tried our best but it wasn’t enough,” Chigova said of the club’s relegation.

He welcomed the opportunity to challenge for trophies with consistent winners SuperSport United, with whom he won the Telkom Knockout in November 2014.

Chigova was an unused substitute as Matsantantsa, then under Gordon Igesund, downed the now-defunct Platinum Stars 3-2 after extra time in that final played at Orlando Stadium.

“It’s a big step in my career. I’m looking forward to it. I will keep on working hard and take it one game at a time,” he said.

Williams earlier welcomed the return of his colleague.

“George and I have a good relationship and he will definitely add quality and experience in our goalkeeping department,” he told his club’s official website.

– CAJ News