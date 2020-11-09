Pan-African smartphone brand outlines expansion plans

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MARA Phones, the brand behind what has been hailed as the first truly-African made smartphone, has revealed plans to open over 50 Experience Stores locally (South Africa) before the end of 2022.

It has opened its first such facility in South Africa, located at the Maponya Mall in Soweto

South Africa’s first Mara Experience Store opened its doors exactly one year since the opening of the country’s first smartphone manufacturing facility.

Chante Jantjies owns the franchise in Soweto.

Sylvester Taku, Head of Growth at Mara Phones South Africa, said the launch of the first Mara Experience Store cemented their commitment to expand their retail footprint in South Africa and to make it easier for customers to experience and purchase smartphones.

“We are thrilled that the first store is opened by Ms Jantjies, an astute and renowned South African business woman and broadcaster,” taku said.

The new store enables customers to experience the look and feel of Mara Phones devices while being able to interact with technical specialists in their own community.

“As a young South African businesswoman, this is where I can best contribute to our economic upliftment by providing the technology that will help usher in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Jantjies said.

Mara Phones is a subsidiary of Mara Corporation, the Dubai-based multi-sector business services company.

