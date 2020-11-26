Avon commits revenue to fight gender-based violence

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GLOBAL beauty and cosmetics brand, Avon Justine, has amplified its ongoing fight against gender-based violence by pledging part of revenue from the sale of products to organisations combatting this scourge.

The pledge- which builds on Avon’s US$1 million commitment to support frontline services during initial coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns – comes as South Africa joins the global community in commemorating 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

The campaign started on November 25.

Avon’s limited edition products that are earmarked to generate funds to support organisations fighting gender based violence are the Avon empowerment Alaya bracelet and the Whistle pendant necklace.

“Avon Justine has a proud pedigree of working with like-minded partners to champion the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence,” said Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine Managing Director for Turkey, Middle East and Africa.

He said as a company for women, Avon Justine believed it had an ethical and moral obligation to use the power of beauty and to leverage the power of its brand to support the fight against gender-based violence.

“This initiative also gives credence to the commitment we made when we launched our new global campaign known as Watch Me Now, which reaffirmed our commitment to make the world a better and safer place for women.”

Although lockdown restrictions are being eased in South Africa, the company has amplified its call on government to support vital frontline services through its ongoing Isolated Not Alone campaign.

As part of that, Avon is uniting with its sister brands – Aesop, The Body Shop and Natura to galvanise its networks and call on governments to keep domestic violence front of mind and ensure support services have adequate funding.

In addition, Avon Justine also launched a support service called Gender-based Violence Protocol and Leave, or Protocol for short, a blueprint that outlines a range of support services to employees experiencing gender-based violence.

Avon Justine will implement the Protocol by leveraging the expertise of its network of non-governmental organisation (NGO) partners.

This ranges from legal advice to psychological support and counselling. In addition, any employee experiencing gender-based violence will be entitled to a leave of absence.

Avon Justine will be working with Lawyers Against Abuse, People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA), Tears Foundation, Yokhuselo Haven, 1000 Women Trust,Ilitha Labantu and the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women & Children.

– CAJ News